Uniqlo Bids You A Good Morning With A New Social App

If being jarred awake by an incessantly shrieking alarm clock is taking the shine out of your rise, Uniqlo would like to offer you a more peaceful, not to mention social, alternative. The Japanese retailer recently unveiled “Wake Up,” a free alarm clock app for iOS and Android that automatically generates a selection of music based on the weather, time, and day of the week with a cooing female voice gently coaxing you out of bed in a soothing singsongy manner. What’s more, you can link the app to your Facebook, Twitter, RenRen, or Weibo accounts to alert your social groups to the exact time, weather conditions, and temperature under which you finally mustered the energy to roll over and shut off the alarm.
It should also be mentioned that those pleasing piano trills aren’t coming from just anyone but none other than famed Japanese composers Yoko Kanno and Grammy nominee Keigo Oyamada, aka Cornelius. Oh, and just as a heads-up, if you decide to share your patterns of rousing with your social groups, you’re also sharing them with the world à la “World Wake Up,” a feature that allows you to scan a dotted globe for early (and dismally late) risers.