Uniqlo Bids You A Good Morning With A New Social App

If being jarred awake by an incessantly shrieking alarm clock is taking the shine out of your rise, Uniqlo would like to offer you a more peaceful, not to mention social, alternative. The Japanese retailer recently unveiled “Wake Up,” a free alarm clock app for iOS and Android that automatically generates a selection of music based on the weather, time, and day of the week with a cooing female voice gently coaxing you out of bed in a soothing singsongy manner. What’s more, you can link the app to your Facebook, Twitter, RenRen, or Weibo accounts to alert your social groups to the exact time, weather conditions, and temperature under which you finally mustered the energy to roll over and shut off the alarm.