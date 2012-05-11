Brand Content Breakdown: Behind Denny’s Celeb-Driven “Always Open”

For a 50-year-old American dining institution, Denny’s marketing efforts over the past few years have had a surprising bit of kick. In 2009, the company fronted a funny Super Bowl ad featuring mobsters trying to discuss a hit over pancakes and followed it up with an offer for a free Grand Slam for all of America. And last year Denny’s gave the Super Bowl a pass entirely and instead sat some comedians in a booth for a talk-show style improv over a meal in its Denny’s Always Open content initiative.

The original web show, which just premiered its latest episode with Maya Rudolph, is hosted by David Koechner, who engages a who’s who of comic talent in amusing, sometimes salty banter. The show was conceived for Denny’s by its ad agency Gotham in partnership with IPG’s Ensemble Entertainment and Electus-owned DumbDumb, the production company overseen by TV stars Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.

Here, some of the players behind Always Open explain to Co.Create what it took to make the series happen and some lessons for making brand content work.

“It’s a brand that doesn’t take itself too seriously,” says Denny’s CMO Frances Allen, who asserts that though the Always Open campaign was a risk, and represented an edgier kind of humor, there was no resistance to the idea from the management team, the board, or the franchisee community. “It’s a brand where everyone can live and let live and come and be who they are,” says Allen. “And it’s a brand that’s very open.”

That open quality came into play in the creation of the campaign and the end product. “Always Open” isn’t just a literal description, it’s also meant to apply to the way people act when they sit down in a booth and hang out with their friends. “Like the crotch cam,” says Jerry Collins, president of DumbDumb, of the second season addition of an under-the-table camera. “We were trying to open it up a little bit.”

Jokes like that have to be okay with the brand’s guardians. And according to Allen, Denny’s had no choice but to run with the loose humor, and to undertake a web series like this in the first place. “This is a critical audience,” says Allen, describing the under-30 crowd that makes up 30% of Denny’s customers. “As they age and have families themselves, they will be a critical part of our future.”

It all started with the notion of doing a campaign with Conan O’Brien or Jimmy Fallon. “But doing something with them would mean we’d be borrowing their equity rather than creating our own,” says Scott Donaton, president and CEO of Ensemble Entertainment. “Plus, anything done with them would be a one-off.”