Tenacious D Search For A New Roadie In A Video Starring Danny McBride

The perennially self-described greatest band in the history of rock didn’t get to be so great on its own. There were a lot of little people along the way who’ve helped Tenacious D achieve and sustain the band’s current level of badassery, and these folks have a name: roadie. The latest video from the D’s new album, Rize of the Fenix , celebrates these unsung heroes of rock in the usual fashion (i.e. hilariously).

Eastbound & Down’s Danny McBride stars in the new clip, which was directed by his longtime collaborator, Jody Hill. Before the video begins, our heroes are searching for a new roadie when they come upon Sebastian (McBride). This 10-years sober, former Van Halen roadie appears to have the goods and is hired on the spot.

What follows is a Metallica-style black-and-white document of a life spent in the shadows of legends. McBride’s Sebastian drowns out the indignities of his station in life with some increasingly harmful vices, all in an effort to “make the rock go.” He serves as a devil-horns sign of approval to all the actual roadies out there, serving the greater good.

Rize of the Fenix is available Tuesday May 15th. Watch the titular video below.