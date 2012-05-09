Febreze Brings Its Smell Test To The Street With A Live Commercial

Ads involving testimonials often strain credulity, but rarely does a brand ever acknowledge as much, let alone do anything about it. Odor eliminator Febreze, however, recently decided to air out the reputation of its commercials with a live demonstration.

Febreze is famous for its smell test ads, wherein blindfolded individuals appear to have no idea they’re actually standing inside of a diarrhea factory or whatever. To recreate the effect in a live setting, agency Grey New York took a funky shipping container, installed an observational window, and brought in some blindfolded bystanders. While the guests try to decide whether the trashy trailer smells more like a beach house or grandma’s place, some interested parties on the street are watching and listening.

Now that we’ve established that the Febreze testimonials are real, hopefully someone from Team Skittles will debunk the vicious rumor that you can’t actually taste a rainbow.