Campaign for Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis’ “The Campaign” Begins on Facebook

Just in time for election season, the ad campaign for director Jay Roach’s political comedy The Campaign has launched on Facebook , with a pair of fake attack ads from stars Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis. Unlike the presidential race, however, nobody loses here. Because these fake ads are pretty funny.

If you go to the page for Ferrell’s character, Cam Brady, you’ll see an ad that reveals pretty much everything you need to know about him. Cam is not terribly bright, patriotic as a pet eagle, and an affected Southerner in the mold of George W. Bush. His mode of attack involves editing his opponent’s speech to make him declare his communist beliefs. Oh, and Cam’s tagline is “Yes We Cam ‘012.”

Zach Galifianakis’ Marty Huggins is Brady’s intellectual equal, give or take a few brain cells and prone to touchy-feely talk. His mode of attack involves depicting Cam Brady as a Washington Fat Cat in a top hat and monocle, superimposed next to a picture of Richie Rich. In the ad, he asks, “Isn’t it time we all gave Washington a Huggins?”



Cast your vote at the box office when The Campaign opens in August.