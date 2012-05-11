“Carly’s Cafe” Provides a Glimpse At What It’s Like To Live With Autism

Those with severe autism are often unable to speak or communicate in any meaningful way, which makes 17-year-old Carly Fleischmann such an anomaly. After she was diagnosed with nonverbal autism and oral motor apraxia at age 2, Carly’s parents were told she’d never be able to communicate or develop beyond the intellect of a 6-year-old. Instead, at age 10 she found her voice through typing and has since become a brilliant student, has recently co-authored Carly’s Voice: Breaking Through Autism with her father Arthur (president of Toronto ad agency John st .), and is an active autism awareness advocate. Now, to further help people understand the autism experience, john st. has created Carly’s Café , an interactive website that mimics the sensory overload and confusion common to those with the disorder.

Carly’s Café is based on the last chapter of the Fleischmann’s book, the only chapter written entirely by Carly. In it she uses a loud coffee shop as a metaphor to provide insight into what life feels like for the severely autistic. “What you see on the outside is generally not what they’re feeling on the inside,” says Arthur Fleischmann. “Carly wanted to have this platform to explain to people what it really feels like, all of the sensory overstimulation that’s going on around you–from smells to sounds to sight to touch –and how they impinge on her ability to filter and have a conversation. She takes in far more information than the average person; she can hear, see, feel, smell things that the rest of us don’t, but then that clouds her ability to comprehend.”

Using a first-person perspective, Carly’s Café users are invited to pan around the room using their mouse or directional keys, putting you inside the autistic experience. At first, you can freely move between focusing on Carly’s father or sister (both actors), a group of girls entering the café, the espresso bar, or other patrons. As time goes on, things seem more disoriented, disjointed, and cacophonous, and gradually keyboard controls cease to work and you’re at the mercy of the chaotic surroundings. The final shot focuses on Carly, who was shot on green screen because Fleischmann says she’s very hard to shoot. “She wants to try to take direction but her motor planning skills are terrible, so you can say take your right hand and put it on your left cheek and she might not be able to do that without a couple of tries.”

Produced by Toronto production company OPC, directed by Miles Jay, and with the interactive experience developed by Heung Lee at Ransom, Profit, the site meshes five concurrent films to give users control.

Fleischmann says the production crew was given free rein to interpret Carly’s experience, resulting in a filmically beautiful and suitably jarring experience. His only stipulation: “Be factually correct and truthful to Carly’s experience, because I can’t think of anything worse than being nonverbal and having someone create an experience that represents your life and having it so wrong that you feel taken advantage of.”