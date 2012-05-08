Assemble a Holographic GE Jet Engine–No Engineering Experience Required

GE’s expansive array of innovative technologies have made the company a pioneer across numerous sectors of everyday life–particularly in the area of commercial aviation. And in an effort to showcase the mechanics behind one of its creations, GE has teamed up with agency BBDO New York to create Throttle Up, an immersive, holographic sensory experience running during Creative Week in New York.

Using a holistic suite of motion-control and projection technologies, Throttle Up allows participants to assemble a life-size 3-D rendition of GE’s eco-friendly and energy-efficient GEnx jet engine using only their hands.

“We’ve done a lot of TV commercials [for GE] before, but we’ve never given people an opportunity to see how these things come to life and understand the magic,” says Scott Rodgers, SVP creative director on GE at BBDO New York. “We started learning about the GE jet engine, and we thought it’d be so cool if we could show people not only how they’re made, but give them the chance to make one themselves.”

In one week, St. Ann’s Warehouse near Dumbo’s waterfront was transformed into a sleek, all-black showroom to house Throttle Up, a collaboration between BBDO, Socialistic, Musion Systems Limited for the holographic technology, Float Hybrid Entertainment for the gaming engine, and Framestore for 3-D renderings.

Ghostly Projections

A nighttime cityscape spattered with stars is set on a giant screen as you enter an otherwise pitch-black room. A dazzling array of jet engine parts scatter before you until assembled and attached to a plane that takes off into the distance. Giving participants a richness in visual depth, Throttle Up’s images are displayed using Musion Eyeliner, a high-definition holographic video projection system allowing 3-D movements within a live setting–not to mention the same technology used for the ballyhooed holographic 2Pac performance at Coachella. Essentially, Musion Eyeliner is glorified prestidigitation for the digital age, utilizing the illusionary technique known as Pepper’s Ghost, which dates back to the mid-19th century.