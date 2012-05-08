10 Predictions From The First Internet Bust And What They Tell Us About Digital Marketing Now

What was the world like 10 years ago? It was the year the euro went into circulation, Mark Zuckerberg was a senior in high school, and J-Lo topped the list of the hottest Google searches. “You’ve got mail” was still heard on millions of computers across the country.

It was also the year I gave the keynote speech at AdTech. The dotcom bust hung like a cloud over the audience as bankrupt companies like Webvan, Pointcast, Excite@home, Pets.com, and many, many others hit the skids. The Nasdaq had hit bottom at 1,400 from over 6,000. You could have bought a share of Yahoo! for less than $5 (compared to $100 in 2000 and $15 today), or even a share of Apple for $6 (just in case you want to kill yourself).

The point is that in 2002 the Internet was poison. Traditional marketers breathed a sigh of relief and stopped Internet spending in its tracks. Still, people went online more than ever. This is nothing new considering that consumers are usually ahead of the curve. During my speech, 10 years ago, I made some predictions about the future of online marketing. At the time, they may have seemed a little out there…

Here a look at those predictions and how they hold up 10 years later.

1. Internet penetration will reach 96% by 2008.

We came a long way from Nokia bricks, WAP, and the original BlackBerry Bold. The fact that wireless connectivity was going to increase dramatically was pretty obvious. But the power and popularity of wireless broadband via 3G networks and Wi-Fi combined with iOS and Android smartphones was even more dramatic than I thought. We are always on, everywhere. Amazing–if you don’t take it for granted.

2. Spam will be a capital offense by 2009. Just like pop-ups the year before. You simply cannot annoy people into liking you. Or fool them into it.

Well, sort of right, but mainly wrong. First the law hasn’t been passed–yet. Second, companies continue to spam (although the smart ones do a decent job with enabling the customer to set permissions). We do seem to see fewer pop-ups, but I suspect that’s more a function of pop-up suppressing browsers. What’s really happened is this: Everybody spams. Not just marketers, but half my Facebook friends and Twitter blowhards. And so my conclusion seems to escape the egregious offenders out there: companies and “friends” that continue to blast away with re-targeted, misleading, self-aggrandizing ads, posts, and tweets that seem dedicated to the fatuous belief that indeed we can be annoyed into a requited relationship.

3. New Networks will emerge after 2010, driven largely by email and instant messaging. These will not be created by marketers but in spite of marketers.

The only thing I didn’t know is that they would be called social networks. And they incorporated and even supplanted both email and instant messaging. Over the last 10 years, it’s been the rise of social networks combined with mobile access that has changed what we do when we are connected, which for many of us starts when we wake up and ends when we sleep. It hasn’t been marketers that gave consumers content, tools, and a framework either. It was Facebook. It was LinkedIn. It was YouTube. Marketers have tried to insert themselves with some success. But I now predict that the phrase “join the conversation” will be outlawed from the conference circuit, just as “new paradigm” was back in the ’90s.