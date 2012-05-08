See Beautiful New Posters For Martin Scorsese’s Classic Film Picks

While Martin Scorsese may be looking toward the future of film (as demonstrated by the 3-D effects of his recent Hugo), the master director also has a legendary appreciation for the rich history of cinema. Nowhere is his love more evident, though, than in the work of his film preservation organization, which is celebrating a mini-festival of restored classics with a series of contemporary posters.

The new initiative is a collaboration between Scorsese’s FIlm Foundation and the Alamo Drafthouse , where you definitely don’t want to be caught talking on your cellphone. All throughout May and June, Austin residents are invited to attend a special screening of eight classic films with gorgeously restored 35mm prints. To commemorate the event, the Foundation commissioned an impressive batch of new movies posters from pulpy design house, Mondo, which you can view in the slide show above and purchase at the event (with remaining prints available online).

The movies screening in May and June are King Kong, The Night of the Hunter, The Old Dark House, Paths of Glory, Rashomon, Shadow of a Doubt, The Unholy Three , and Film. The Film Foundation, the world’s leading film preservation society, has worked with the nation’s archives to save over 560 titles.

See posters for six of the titles in the slide show above.