Clothier To The Hip Supreme Teams Up With… Campbell’s Soup

Che Guevara would probably have died a thousand deaths if he knew his image would one day be depoliticized into a fashion statement. Andy Warhol would surely be flattered to grace as many chests as Che, though. In any case, it’s not the artist’s visage that has gone haute couture, but the subject of some of his most famous work: the Campbell’s Soup can.

Shoe brand Vans has teamed up with clothier Supreme and, naturally, Campbell’s soup for a comprehensive collection of clothes featuring a Campbell’s Soup can pattern. The products cover shoes, T-shirts, and a range of trucker hats. The collection will be made available beginning May 10.

Not since the White Castle clothing revival of 2004 have we been so confused.