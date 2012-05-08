Two Coats Of Rothko’s Forearm: Literary Classics Become Colors

We’ve all heard plenty of colorful language, but have we seen enough language-filled color? The Paris Review answers this question in its latest issue . It turns out, no, we haven’t seen enough yet.

The “literary paint chips gallery” in the publication’s 200th issue gathers together a selection of swabs named after some particularly rich descriptions of colors throughout written history. If you hold your cursor over any of the highlighted names in the online gallery, the passage that inspired each color appears. “Ocean Heart,” for instance, was derived from this passage from Emily Dickinson’s poem, “Shipwreck”: “Ah, brig, good-night / To crew and you; / The ocean’s heart too smooth, too blue, / To break for you.”

Lit lovers looking for decorating ideas would do well to peruse this gallery using Sherwin Williams’ ChipIt app, and make that Mediterranean Cock living room dream a reality.