When Flash Mobs Go Right: A Symphony Surprises Copenhagen Subway Riders

Sometimes on the subway, it’s hard to escape the sounds of busking musicians, butchering Bob Dylan tunes in hopes of making a buck. While some metro musicians are better than others, the only thing most commuters can expect to really move them is the subway itself. Not so on the Copenhagen Metro, however.

Last month, many passengers found their morning commute interrupted by a flautist playing the opening strains of Grieg’s composition, Peer Gynt (those less fluent in classical music will recognize it as the “morning theme” from most Bugs Bunny cartoons). Soon, several other passengers revealed themselves as covert members of a Copenhagen Philharmonic flash mob, having stowed their instruments before boarding. In the video above, you can see the happy faces of passengers overcome by the serenade, which was created by the Copenhagen Phil, with assistance from local radio station, Radio Klassisk.

So far, Spring 2012 has been a pretty big season for flash mobs and stunts.