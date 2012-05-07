Ikea Hides A Surprise Inside A Furniture Fair Porta Potty

Ikea has always gone to great lengths to demonstrate how to make the most of a small space. The company’s latest efforts made quite a splash at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile (the furniture fair) in MIlan. Not in the way you might think, though.

With the help of Milan-based agency 1861 United, Ikea installed what looked like an affront to upscale furniture fair patrons–a Porta Potty. Except when visitors entered this loo, instead of finding a feces-strewn hellhole, they took a trip through the looking glass into a 200-square-foot, fully decked-out restroom. From the outside, the restroom looked like any other portable facility, set in front of a nondescript structure covered by a tarp. Hidden cameras capture the shocked faces of those who set foot inside, however, to discover a walk-in portal leading to a vast array of Ikea’s bathroom wares. Soft-focus lighting, laundry baskets, and gleaming towel racks are but some of the items that were on hand in the wide, secret space.