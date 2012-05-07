Coke Zero Drinkers “Battle For Everything” Online In New “Battleship” Tie-In

Considering that the upcoming movie Battleship was inspired by a game, it was perhaps inevitable that the movie, in turn, would inspire a game . That’s just how the circle of digital life works. In addition to the official Playstation/Xbox console version, though, Coke Zero is offering a separate game that ties into the movie, available for free online.

As pop culture aficionados await the return of the 1980s catchphrase, “You sunk my battleship!” gamers anticipating the Battleship movie can busy themselves with Coke Zero’s Battle For Everything game. Created by Coke Zero and digital shop B-Reel, Battle is a strategic “tower defense” game that pits players against a seafront alien attack. The storyline comes straight from the film, along with some actual footage and plot points, but it also has the feel of the classic board game. There’s also a social media component which allows players to compare their scores with friends.

Much like the online Brisksaber game from this past January, users can collect codes from products to unlock new material in the game. Using “My Coke Rewards” points found in various packages of Coke Zero, players can find access to additional levels, and upgrade weapons. At the end of each level, there’s also a chance to win instant prizes such as movie and concert tickets, and to enter a sweepstakes for bigger prizes, like a vacation that takes place on a seaworthy vessel not intended for battle.