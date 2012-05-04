Beyond Beastie: Adam “MCA” Yauch’s Creative Legacy

At Fast Company HQ, and, it seems, everywhere else, the news that Beastie Boy Adam Yauch, aka MCA, was dead at 47 was met with a striking level of genuine sadness. As more than one person said in response to the news: “Why is this so sad?” (Read: Of course it’s sad when a beloved public figure passes, but this is, like, really sad.)

Yauch leaves behind the massive musical legacy of the Beastie Boys, of course, but he has had a profound creative influence across disciplines and industries.

In 1994, Yauch founded the Milarepa Fund, a non-profit dedicated to supporting Tibetans subjected to Chinese oppression; in 1996 the group produced the first Tibetan Freedom Concert in San Francisco, attended by 100,000 people.

Outside of making music, Yauch was most known as a creator and proponent of film and video. In 2008 he founded Oscilloscope Laboratories, which produced and distributed many acclaimed independent films (see below). He also directed films and videos (under his own name and the alias Nathaniel Hornblower) including the innovative concert film Awesome; I F*ckin’ Shot That and basketball doc Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot. His music video work included the classic “So Whatcha Want,” and the recent, star-studded “Fight For Your Right Revisited.” And, he was even, for a time, a magazine publisher–Yauch founded Grand Royal with Beastie Boys bandmates Adam Horowitz and Mike Diamond in 1993.

Here, a sampling of the beyond-music work that the pan-creative Yauch helped to bring to the world and some of the heartfelt Twitter reaction from Yauch’s creative contemporaries.

Awesome; I Fuckin’ Shot That!

In 2004, Yauch directed this concert film by instructing 50 camcorder-wielding audience members to document a sold-out Beastie Boys show. The film, which nixed cliché fadeouts and zoom-ins in favor of grainy, low-budget footage got nods for intimately recreating the concert experience.