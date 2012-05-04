The Dark Knight Rises, Call Of Duty Gets Real: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Here, our weekly countdown of the 5 best creative ideas and executions from the wide world of brands. From apps to Twitter feeds and content of every kind–it’s all brand creativity and it’s all up for citation. Here, this week’s top 5.

5. Swedish Armed Forces Who Cares

Perhaps because Sweden seems like the model of a peace-loving society, its efforts to recruit men and women for its Armed Forces have been especially creative over the last few years. In the past, the Forces served up brain- and mettle-testing online puzzles to screen recruits; the latest campaign brought the test to the streets. Armed Forces agency DDB Stockholm placed a box in the center of that city with a person locked inside. No amount of Facebook Liking or tweeting could allow people to exercise any influence over the stunt–the only way others could intervene was to take the subject’s place. Over the course of 89 hours, 74 people put themselves in the box and the Swedish Armed Forces more than doubled its target number for applications.

Of course, this may only prove that these people had nothing better to do, but we like the general direction here–transcending the onscreen social experience and encouraging real-world action and interaction.

4. Weather Channel Your Weather.com

What’s going on at the Weather Channel? The outlet has hired away top execs from the digital ad world, recruited a creative new agency and now, it’s rolled out a site update and accompanying campaign. The new Weather.com offers a more personalized weather experience, allowing users to tailor the page around their region and other preferences and the campaign highlights include a spot featuring God and Noah, and a series of celebrity-targeted weather forecasts.

3. Lurpak FoodBeats

Lurpak has made other butter brands look positively sclerotic over the past few years with a steady stream of creative expressions and experiences across a range of platforms. The brand’s spots are always a mouth-watering treat, it’s launched a bake club, an app to help people find good food nearby, and now Lurpak teams with Last.fm for FoodBeats, an app that brings music into the kitchen. Via the new tool, users connect to Last.fm and get a playlist tailored both to food type and prep time.