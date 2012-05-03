See Steve Jobs as FDR In An In-House Video from Apple

It’s hard to imagine the late great Steve Jobs in anything but his signature black turtleneck, blue jeans, and sneakers. It’s also hard to imagine him doing an ad that’s really terrible. But, it goes to show, you don’t become the best by not failing once in a while.

A recently surfaced in-house video (Apple agency TBWA\Chiat\Day wasn’t involved) from Apple shows the iconic former CEO channeling Franklin Delano Roosevelt–bow tie, cigarette holder, pinky ring, and all.

The nine-minute film was created out of the Mac group at Apple (it features Mike Murray, from the original Mac team, as the general) in an effort to psych up its international sales team. In it, a confident and charismatically smug Jobs ensures his “brave fighting force” that their victory will be great…”insanely great.”

“1944” is a sequel to Apple’s legendary Super Bowl ad “1984,” but, well, it doesn’t quite have the same impact.

The pertinent part, and the full version, can be seen below.