This Gif-tastic Tumblr is called This Advertising Life , but its truths are applicable across industries. Non ad types can simply substitute the appropriate office obstacle or vexing/satisfying workplace situation. For example:

This is When The Designer Writes A Headline That’s Better Than Mine

This is When The Client Says “Make This Go Viral”

This is Eating The Free Food That Was Set Out While I Was Already Eating Lunch

See many more Advertising Life GIFs here.