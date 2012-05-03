“Burning Love” Marks Major Engagement Of Hollywood Players In Yahoo Programming

ABC’s The Bachelor might be an easy–and, frankly, kind of stale — target for parody, but from the looks of the just-released trailer for Burning Love, we’re willing to accept the rose from the show that Yahoo is calling “The Most Romantic Web Series That Will Ever Be.”

Burning Love marks a shift for Yahoo from sponsor-underwritten content development to programming that’s funded by the distributor, in this case Paramount Insurge Pictures. The series is executive-produced by Red Hour, which is Ben Stiller’s production company, and Abominable Pictures. Stiller also cameos on the show, which follows (mostly shirtless) fireman Mark Orlando–played by Ken Marino (Childrens Hospital)–as he searches for the love of his life. It also boasts such comic pedigree as Michael Ian Black (Wet Hot American Summer), Kristen Bell (House of Lies), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), Malin Akerman (The Comeback) and Ken Jeong (Community) as well as real-life former Bachelor Jake Pavelka.

Having such names involved helps to raise the profile of the show, which will have an informal but essential social media campaign. “We’re going to have Ken and Ben Stiller and Tyson [Beckford] do select cameos, tweet about it. and post it on Facebook,” Yahoo’s VP and Head of Video Erin McPherson told Co.Create recently. “We want all of our [talent] to be really active in social media. Frankly, I think it’s not an option anymore–it’s a must. I don’t think anyone out there, regardless of scale, can afford not to do that.”

Episodes of Burning Love, which debuts June 4, will be 7 to 10 minutes long and will roll out through the summer. The question is, Does it look funny and will you log on to Yahoo Screen to watch?