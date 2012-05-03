Is This The Next Google Doodle?

Not everything Google has done lately has generated universal goodwill, but one consistent crowd-pleaser is the company’s ever-changing doodle.

The company launched a contest a while back inviting students to reimaging the famous logo around the theme, “If I could travel in time, I’d visit…”

Google received more than 114,000 entries from students ranging from kindergarten to grade 12 and now, company staffers and guest judges including Katy Perry and YA author Holly Black have chosen 250 state finalists.

Google will announce the winner at the Doodle 4 Google event in New York May 17. For now, see some of the best finalist entries in the slide show above.