Eat. Pray. Love. Market.

Eat Pray Love is released this week and, outside of most children’s movies, must be the most marketed film in existence. So, although we’ve been spared the Eat Pray Loveburger from McDonald’s, complete with carcinogen-painted handy-bendy figurine of Julia Roberts doing the downward-facing McMuffin, we’ve been given a whole lot more stuff to buy (in up to three installments.) In fact, reports the New York Post, consumers are being bombarded with around 400 EPL-related products. Including this special-edition Eat Pray Love Sony e-Reader, (normal price: $141.99 on Amazon) but, with special neoprene case and digital versions of both of Elizabeth Gilbert’s books, it could be yours for just $229.95. Or three payments of $76.65.

Most of them seem to be aimed at the slightly sad fortysomething female. From valances to fridge magnets, thongs (no thanks, I’m already wearing my Steven Slater pair) through what can only be the most depressing vaycay giveaway known to woman: a 21-day trip to India, Italy, and Indonesia, courtesy of STA travel. For One. Would it not have been more thoughtful, perhaps, to allow a friend to come along too, to save the winner crying silent tears of loneliness into her Eat Pray Love pillowcase for the entire three-week duration?

One must, at least be thankful, that it comes in that tasteful shade of olive. Anyone feel like some tapenade?

This hat, from Sony marketing partner Cost Plus World Market, is great because as well as trying to flog it to you, the blurb incorporates heath advice–while, of course, flogging it to you. And who needs friends when you’ve got this hat? Sorry, companion.