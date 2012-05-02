advertisement
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 Trailer Explodes Onto Screens

By Teressa Iezzi

What happens “when the enemy steals the keys” to our drone armies?

That’s the question behind the compelling new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, which debuted during the NBA playoffs on Tuesday.

The trailer, from agency 72AndSunny, marks the return of a leading character from the first installment of the game–Sergeant Frank Woods, whose gloomy narration punctuates visuals of a very heavily armed, near-future (the game is set in 2025) conflict.

The Activision title hits shelves November 13.

