Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 Trailer Explodes Onto Screens

What happens “when the enemy steals the keys” to our drone armies?

That’s the question behind the compelling new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, which debuted during the NBA playoffs on Tuesday.

The trailer, from agency 72AndSunny, marks the return of a leading character from the first installment of the game–Sergeant Frank Woods, whose gloomy narration punctuates visuals of a very heavily armed, near-future (the game is set in 2025) conflict.

The Activision title hits shelves November 13.