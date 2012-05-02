The Jammie Dodgers Monkeys Battle It Out In A Musical Contest

Those plucky puppet primates perilously straddling the fence between kinda cute and super creepy are back to peddle those jam-filled biscuits the Brits love so well. You might remember the Jammie Dodgers monkeys, Jammie, Toffee, and Choccie, vying for the spotlight–and for you to choose their representative flavor–in a series of TV and web spots last year. However, what was once a friendly rivalry amongst furry friends has turned into an online talent show/popularity contest where viewers decide once and for all which is the funkiest monkey in the snack food aisle.

Created by agency VCCP London, the series of Jammie Dodgers ads pits each monkey’s distinctive personalities against each other through MP3-downloadable music videos. Fans looking to sway such high stakes in a particular direction can vote for their favorite monkey on the Jammie Dodgers’ website–but be warned: This is no easy task.

First you have Jammie, the smooth and sensitive raspberry crooner tickling the ivories in a soft rock video for the ages. But then there’s tap-dancing Toffee, that nutty king of swing who just might scat his way into your heart…and stomach. And who could forget about the underdog Choccie? This cocoa newcomer has youth on his side, breaking it down something fresh to a bass booming dubstep track.

Jammie currently has the breakaway lead, but settling which monkey shines with his monkeyshines is still anyone’s game.