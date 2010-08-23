Storytelling and Influence: Learn How to Get What You Want

“Management cannot be expected to recognize a good idea unless it is presented to them by a good salesman.” -David M. Ogilvy

You have devised a brilliant strategic idea. You’ve asked the right questions, diagnosed the critical issues, conceived a set of unorthodox solutions to address the key issues, narrowed down your ideas into an actionable set of priorities, and now you feel confident in your idea.

Everything is in line and ready to go, but many great ideas fail despite the above efforts because the person who presents them cannot sell them effectively into their organization, investors, employees, etc. You must now think strategically about how you will communicate so that your idea builds support.

Here is where the “S” in my IDEAS framework comes into play: you must be able to tell a memorable story.

The Influence “GAME”

Influence is fundamental to your ability to lead and impact your organization. It is a skill we exercise every day, whether consciously or not, to shape our environments and get things done. Increasing the effectiveness of your influence relies on your ability to tell a memorable story and get people to be committed to that idea.

My way of teaching the effectiveness of influence is to break it down into a four-component GAME: