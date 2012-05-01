MTV Brazil’s Musical Solution For Expired Plastic

For guitarists short on picks but long on expired credit cards, listen up–for the less musically inclined, listen up too because this is still pretty cool.

Agency Loducca Brazil has created a poster that converts plastic cards you were probably just going to toss or shred into new guitar picks. The MTV Green Picks Recycle Machine has been installed in bars, nightclubs, and various spots across São Paulo, and from the looks on those hip young faces in the spot below, upcycling plastic into picks has never been more in.