4 Ways To Keep Your Brand Site Relevant

The dot-com as a quarterly updated, rigidly templated content dumping ground is a relic. Consumers expect more from a brand website than the “digital brochures” of the past. In the age of social, the dot-com must be a vital component of the new media landscape–socially integrated, device agnostic, and always relevant. The new dot-com should be a platform for the brand to promote its content and activities to consumers, while encouraging and enabling its casual consumer to become an influential member of the brand’s community.

Given this new reality, how do we as marketers help brands to adapt and deliver valuable experiences for their consumers? The answer is elegantly simple: Be everywhere your customers are. Today that means your users must be able to engage with your site at home or on the go. The rapid proliferation of smartphones and tablets has created a whole new context for content consumption, and this dizzying array of new devices can present challenges in building a sustainable site for the long term.

When developing new brand experiences for clients, focus on four key tenets: Make It Responsive, Make It Shareable, Make It Programmable, and Make It Relevant. Using these as guiding principles we strive to create streams of content that reach consumers when and where it is most relevant to them, with the least friction as possible.

In mid-2011, R/GA Chicago worked with Grey Goose to completely overhaul its web presence, putting a heavy emphasis on user experience and social engagement. The brand is actively generating content through events and sponsorships in addition to possessing a community of evangelistic lifestyle leaders, making it an apt case study for this new model of a brand dot-com.

Make It Responsive

Responsive web design is the latest step in the evolution of how websites are built and behave. The central principle in responsive web design is making a single set of content and code able to serve an ideal brand experience for consumers regardless of device form factors or the environment of their interaction. Serving impactful brand content is just as important to a user on the train to work as it is to the user seated at his desktop.

Social sharing is the primary driver and most quantifiable form of earned media for a brand–this is when moments are captured; this is where content is shared. From our experience as marketers and consumers we realized that sharing online often starts or ends at a mobile device, be it a phone or a tablet. Early adopters of technology such as smartphones and tablet devices are often also the most engaged socially with existing and emerging platforms. This creates a perfect audience for responsive, relevant, and shareable experiences.

Make It Shareable

To empower brand evangelists and promote content amplification, the content of a brand’s site must be shareable by design. All content within the dot-com should be engaging and exciting, provoking users to share. We serve that need by making sharing as simple as possible. And this means more than adding Facebook and Twitter buttons; it means structuring the content in a way that will convey as many of the brand values as possible when they end up in a user’s feed.