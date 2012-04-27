advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

What Is The Sound Of Home Improvement?

What Is The Sound Of Home Improvement?
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read
[youtube zDX9y9_3l7o]

The sound of a power tool may be the most annoying thing in the world for someone trying to read a book. However, for the person who’s in the zone with a basement project, the sound just might be music to his or her ears. At least that’s the premise of a new ad by German home improvement superstore, Hornbach.

The ad was created by Berlin-based agency Heimat and Czech director Martin Krejci, as part of a larger campaign called “No One Feels It Like You Do.” Much like the brand’s previous ads in the series, the latest one uses home improvement as a jumping-off point and takes viewers to a much trippier headspace, as a series of DIY-ers imagines their various tools as surreal manifestations of musical instruments. In director Krejci’s hands, that pounding jackhammer creates the same racket as a decked-out drum kit, the swish of a paint-roller resembles the bellow of a trombone, and the grating buzz of a hacksaw hits like a group of shrieking cellos. If your house has fallen into disrepair, perhaps this ad will incite you to get the band back together again.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life