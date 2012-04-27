Burberry Makes It Rain In Taipei

When you’re a luxury brand as iconic as Burberry, opening a new flagship store with a red carpet party simply will not do. To celebrate its newest retail home in Taipei, the brand’s biggest store in the Asia Pacific region, Burberry has merged technology and fashion for Burberry World Live, an immersive experience paying tribute to its longstanding heritage–particularly the brand’s associations with weather and outfitting wearers against the elements.

Christopher Bailey, Burberry’s chief creative officer, played host and director to the chic affair that included a who’s who of popular Taiwanese stars, live musical performances, and an eight-part film screening 360° in custom cylindrical space, playing up the night’s running theme of a multi-sensory, digital weather experience. Burberry Facebook fans in Taiwan were able to keep tabs of the event before, during, and after with exclusive posts from Bailey and his co-host, singer and actress Jolin Tsai.

Taiwan’s Burberry World Live marks the beginning of a four-city tour with stops in Hong Kong, London, and Chicago later this year, all for a lavish promotional event that’s essentially bringing to life the online community Burberry created as a digitally elevated audiovisual shopping experience, connecting consumers with not only their products, but integrating music and video as well to engage and entertain.

Burberry is no stranger to making use of innovative technologies for style-conscious purposes: Bailey has spearheaded live 3-D streaming of past Burberry’s shows, presented live HD streams in stores while customers shopped the collection on tablets, and created animated GIFs of collection looks. Taipei’s show continues to muddle the line between the physical and digital worlds with the idea of Burberry Weather as homage to founder Thomas Burberry creating the brand’s now signature trench coat.

