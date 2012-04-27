advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Mr. And Mrs. Potato Head Celebrate An Anniversary

Mr. And Mrs. Potato Head Celebrate An Anniversary
By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

Hasbro celebrates 60 years of the Potato Heads with this ad demonstrating that there’s at least one long-time couple that knows how to keep the magic in the relationship. Created by DDB Paris, the ad is safe for kids yet inexplicably naughty. So French.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life