4 Lessons In Innovation From The Visioneers At X Prize

“The day before a breakthrough, it’s a crazy idea,” says X Prize Founder, Peter Diamandis, who has helped popularize the innovation-through-competition craze that has swept up organizations from Netflix to the White House. A well-crafted competition can spawn entire industries, such as how the Ansari X Prize gave birth to the current race between Virgin Galactic and Space X for dominance of the commercial space travel industry. On the other hand, Netflix’s recent admission that it never used its $1 million dollar prize to improve their recommendation algorithm highlights the need to use funds wisely.

We sat down with the X Prize team and their guests at its annual brainstorming event (or “Visioneering” as they call it) to learn about the strategies and pitfalls of prize-based innovation breakthroughs. Experienced prize managers say that a good prize begins with wild brainstorming, and needs to be followed up with a super-tight problem statement, a dedicated team, and, last but not least, aggressive marketing.

“We’ve learned time and time again that the winning team or winning solution comes from places we wouldn’t have expected, people we would have thought that might have been able to do it, and, frankly, with approaches that we couldn’t even have fathomed,” says Vice President of Prize Development Eileen Bartholomew.

The genesis for X Prize’s wildly optimistic competitions begin at its all-star Visioneering event, where an eclectic group of creative experts and non-experts brainstorm solutions to the world’s great challenges during aggressively mediated topic discussions. Other than a basic introduction to the history of prizes, Visioneering’s highly curated guests are thrown into hour-long meetings and told to respond with ideas at the direction of a moderator, whose job is to categorize ideas and swiftly move teams along as they go from defining a problem to outlining a competition framework.

The first 15 minutes are dedicated to tossing out one-sentence descriptions of big problems, which participants jot down on paper and stick up on giant white boards behind the moderator. Ideas are clustered into enough categories that would divide the entire group into breakout sessions of between 3-6 people per group. In the education topic group, for instance, actor Rainn Wilson from The Office joined a group about creating schools to teach life skills and One Laptop per Child founder Nicholas Negroponte headed to a group on literacy in developing nations.

Each group is given 20 minutes to fill out a large sheet of paper that defines 1) the prize name, 2) the prize amount, 3) a one-sentence description, 4) specific breakthroughs the innovation will achieve, and 5) the measurement criterion for winning.

The brainstorming whirlwind comes to a peak as representatives from each group try to persuade their peers in timed speeches to vote for their idea, which will advance through a bracketed debate tournament in front of all guests later in the weekend.