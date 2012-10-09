The Hall Pass Tour Brings Music And Empowerment To Kids Who Need It

It’s hard out there for a kid. You have all these people telling you that higher education is the answer, but the fact remains that achieving a college education is often a daunting prospect, especially if you’re growing up in an underprivileged community.





To help empower those students, three college grads who accomplished their dreams (against the odds) designed The Hall Pass Tour, a series of after-school concerts that engage kids both musically and academically. Their message: You can do anything you set your mind to do.

This piece is part of Change Generation, our series on young, change-making entrepreneurs. Read the rest here.