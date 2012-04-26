Keith Schofield Leads Us On A Journey Of Self-Discovery And Dancing In Electric Guest’s New Video

Pull up a chair to the saddest audition for God knows what to ever grace a high school gym. Electric Guest’s clip for “This Head I Hold,” the lead single from their Danger Mouse-produced album “Mondo,” has frontman Asa Taccone sweating unnecessary bullets side stage while a cavalcade of talentless talents breakdance, wield sai, and sashay stiffly for three very patient judges. Taccone is obviously about to rip it something fierce, right? This is just a classic case of saving the best for last, right? Cut to a wicked case of nerves proving too much for Taccone as he makes a mad dash out of the building and into the desert where a touching vision quest shows him the right (or wrong?) path to follow.