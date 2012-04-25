From Apple Protest To Prostitute Flash Mob–3 Must-See Marketing Stunts

This live spectacle from agency Duval Guillaume Modem drew attention to the issue of human trafficking with a fleshy bait-and-switch. Gawkers visiting the red light district of Amsterdam were surprised when the dead-eyed, come hither gyrations of presumed prostitutes in brothel windows began taking on a distinct pattern. Soon, a bi-level group of women begin a synched dance routine to a dubstep track. Onlookers are delighted until they’re slapped with the message: “Every year thousands of women are promised a dance career in Western Europe. Sadly, they end up here.”

The stunt was created on behalf of anti-trafficking organization Stop The Traffik.

Samsung has been building its marketing efforts around an anti-Apple message for the last several months–witness the brand’s spots making sport of the familiar sight of Apple store line standers. The company has now taken that attitude to the streets–of Australia. Samsung reportedly hired a street team to protest outside an Australian Apple Store, yelling “Wake up!” at its patrons. The stunt is accompanied by a Wake Up Australia website that looks to be counting down the launch of the next Galaxy phone there.

