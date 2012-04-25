Hello Brooklyn: The New Nets Ad Blitz Begins

“So in a couple years, baby, I’m a bring you some Nets.”

That’s the last line on Jay-Z’s last verse on his song, “Hello Brooklyn 2.0.” It’s also a thinly veiled reference to something that was mere speculation at the time of the song’s release: that the rapping mogul would buy the New Jersey Nets and move them to Brooklyn. Although the song came out in 2007, a bit more than “a couple years” ago, the prophecy will finally be fulfilled next season. On the eve of the Nets’ last-ever game representing New Jersey, we’re starting to see the signs.

Billboards have begun to surface in different areas around Brooklyn, teasing the Nets’ imminent immigration. Across a stark black background, the minimalist billboards feature a white outline of a shield and the Twitter-friendly tagline, #HELLOBROOKLYN. That is all. You don’t need to drive out to Gowanus to see them, however, as this very same image is on both Jay-Z’s blog and the Nets’ official website.

It’s part of a cryptic ad campaign (and by now Jay-Z is an old hand at cryptic campaigns), coming just as Jay-Z has announced another creative venture, his “Empire” Facebook game. Perhaps the shield is a hint at what we’ll see on April 30th when the team’s new logo and uniform, which Jay-Z helped design, are revealed in front of Barclay’s Center, the team’s new home.

Jay-Z has a special connection to Brooklyn, having grown up in the Marcy projects, as he’s reminded listeners countless times.