Mercedes-Benz Will Force You To Test-Drive The New SL, And You Will Love It

If you entered a parking garage to find that your car had been taken away, you’d be justifiably upset. However, if in its stead, that car had been replaced by a brand new Mercedes SL6, you’d probably have a different reaction.

In a new campaign for Mercedes-Benz, called The SL Sting, Madrid-based agency Wysiwyg/Razorfish pulled the exact switcheroo described above on three unsuspecting drivers. Since there are an extremely limited number of SLs available in the country, the agency wanted to allow as many people as possible to experience the ride. Thanks to an abundance of hidden cameras, both in and out of the car, we–and, presumably, many more people online–can see how the “victims” reacted. Initial confusion and skepticism gives way to acceptance and enthusiasm, eventually leading to a female passenger cautioning one of the drivers, “If a goddamn cow crosses the road, we are screwed,” as they apparently drive like the valet guys in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.