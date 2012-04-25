Chevy And Artist Jeff Soto Create A Robo-Car-Powered Mural

The Chevy Sonic is just living its life like a thrill-seeking playboy. It’s been skydiving, bungee jumping , and has bro’ed out on the regular with Ok Go and Robert Dyrdek–and now it’s looking to add a little street cred to its swag.

Famed muralist and street artist Jeff Soto has now tagged his way into the running list of spots in Chevy’s “Let’s Do This” campaign created by agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners. Soto collaborates with a tricked-out Sonic equipped with a robotic arm, canister firing turrets, and a paint sprayer to transform a flesh-colored brick wall into a surreal explosion of saturated hues that serves as an expressive representation of the symbiotic relationship between man and machine.

See Soto and Sonic’s graffiti opus come to life below.