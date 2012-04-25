Feast Your Eyes on A Hypnotic Human Kaleidoscope

Last week’s TEDxSummit gathered 700 organizers from 120 countries in Doha, Qatar, with the aim of activating Ideas Worth Doing . Although the event lasted an entire week, the most visually inventive idea to emerge from it was already complete by the time it began.

Amsterdam-based agency WE ARE Pi, which previously collaborated with TED on the human brain project last fall, joined forces with the Koerner Union and Paris’ BIG Productions to create a mesmerizing introduction video for TEDxSummit: a live-action kaleidoscope made of human arabesques.

The hypnotic video begins with a trio of dancers in red jumpsuits forming intricate, interlaced patterns within a triangular, heavily mirrored area. The trio are soon joined by more dancers wearing different colored jumpsuits, and as the camera moves further above, their number appears to multiply with the mirror’s twinning effect. A rich red color floods the floor one moment, only to drain away the very next. More arabesques continue to emerge as all the triangles merge into a still-expanding honeycomb.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of all is that the shoot took place in one day, without any CGI or computer tricks whatsoever. All it took was a craftily architected 59-foot triangular tower, some moving floors, lithe dancers, math skills, and a whole lot of careful coordination. Watch the very revealing making-of video below to see how it was all done.