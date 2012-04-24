Tweet, Chomp Your Way to Victory with Orange’s Social Media Powered Game

That wind-up chattering teeth toy often employed in none-too-funny gags has a new, and lofiter purpose: To win you a new phone.

U.K. mobile and internet service provider Orange rewards its pay-as-you-go customers with 10% back on account top-ups and the brand brought in agency Poke London to spread the word with the Phone Fund Game, a social media powered race with new phones and other goodies as prizes.

To play, users sign into the game with their Twitter or Facebook accounts and tweet using the hashtag #phonefundprizes or simply update their status to move the Chatterbot (the aforementioned set of not-funny mechanical teeth) around the racetrack. Once the Chatterbox “blazes” past designated beacons, whoever’s social media prompt caused him to do so stands to win a BlackBerry 9300 phone, redeemable tracks and films from iTunes, and other prizes.

Prop and set design agency We Are Made constructed the course with animatronics and robotics whiz John Nolan, whose work has been featured in films such as Where the Wild Things Are and Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, building the Chatterbox. Those not in it to win it can just watch a live-feed of the race, which, oddly enough, is pretty thrilling.