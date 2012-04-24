Of Montreal’s Kevin Barnes Is a Psychedelic Blob In “Spiteful Intervention” Clip

As soon as you hear the signature talk/singing of Kevin Barnes, it’s immediately clear that you’re strapped in for an Of Montreal song, and all the lush weirdness that goes along with it. The band’s latest video provides appropriately weird visual accompaniment, though, to round out the full, head-trippy experience.

Directed by “metavisual artist” Jessie Ewles, “Spiteful Intervention” turns the band’s driving force, Barnes, into a disembodied facial blob, assembled from the remnants of Joseph’s amazing technicolor dreamcoat, presumably. Shapes emanate from the globs of paint that make up Barnes’ face, seemingly of their own will. Every now and then, these new shapes go along with the song’s delirious lyrics (the sun makes a cameo after the line, “Oh God, the morning light!”), but the mechanics of the video are as freeform as a typical Of Montreal song.

