Coca-Cola Gathers Football Fan Love With Mobile “Cheering Truck”

Coca-Cola has had some previous experience with trucks , but the soft drink company deserves a round of applause for its latest mobile effort. Make that a million rounds, actually.

With the help of agency Del Campo Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi, Coca-Cola was able to take the support of Argentinia’s ardent football fans and bring it directly to the two-time World Cup-winning national team. The method of transportation for this precious cargo was a little vehicle known as The Cheering Truck.

A familiar red Coca-Cola truck, this one outfitted with a recording booth, drove through 19 provinces in Argentina, stopping in select spots and inviting fans (sometimes whole school’s worth of them) to step inside and have their cheers captured on tape. As more sound files were stowed away, a digital sign outside the truck displayed their number, as it crept toward the one million mark.

Finally, when it came time for game day, Coca-Cola’s cheering truck drove inside a stadium built to accommodate 50,000 people and played a multi-track recording of a million-plus voices melding together in a cacophonous roar of affirmation.