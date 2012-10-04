Can You Build A Better Candy Bar?

You’ve probably already seen the star power that Unreal has unleashed to endorse their new candy company , which is trying to take on the $200 billion sweets industry with new offerings that use better ingredients.





But what’s the real story behind the Tom Brady and Matt Damon cameo? Adam Melonas, the company’s chief innovation officer says origins of the brand go back to a conversation between a 15-year-old, Nicky, and his dad (who happens to be tech investor Michael Bronner). Nicky wanted candy and his dad saw an opportunity to dejunkify junk food–after all, junk foods account for almost 40% of American youth calories, feeding an epidemic of obesity, diabetes, and other diseases. Through a molecular gastronomist pal, they ended up on the phone with Melonas, who was living in Spain at the time.

“Basically it was the right place and time for all of us,” says Melonas. “One sunny afternoon in Spain, I was on the phone with a 15-year-old kid. I was caught off-guard, but three days later, I was on a plane from Spain to Boston.”

Melonas, who is of Greek descent but raised in Australia, never realized before that candy was a way of life in the U.S. Where he grew up, he says, candy was a reward or a treat. But when he went to the Bronners’ house and saw piles of candy on the dining room table, he says “it was like a rainbow vomited on the table.”

As the group started tasting their way around the table, opening up each packet, Melonas realized: “If we could affect people’s lives in something that has been symbolically bad–a guilty pleasure–then we could take the consumer with us on a journey and make everything they come into contact with better.”





The result is a product line that looks remarkably like the candy you already know–Unreal has peanut butter cups, a Snickers-like bar, and a nougat bar–but with healthier, more natural, and sustainable ingredients. The result, they say, creates candy with 40% less sugar, 20% fewer calories, 49% more protein, and 250% more fiber on average per serving.

So why not make something new to tingle the taste buds? Melonas says that consumers want the tastes and textures they’re used to, but they feel bad about. “We went through a very solid process of understanding what people want. Is it the combo of flavors or is it the texture people love? And we eventually figured out that these are the forms that they love.”