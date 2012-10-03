How Two Guys Got Together To Build A New Hand

When people put their minds to it, anything is possible. Even a new hand.

Last year, a South African named Richard Van As lost four fingers in a woodworking accident. But that was just the start of his troubles. Surgery set him back $20,000–all the money he had–and that didn’t include actually replacing the fingers with prosthetics. That would be an additional $20,000–a prohibitive amount given the current rand-dollar exchange rate.

That was when Van As started to think about building his own hand, and then he came across a video made by Ivan Owen, a designer 10,000 miles away in Washington State. Owen had built a freaky monster hand as part of his costume for a sci-fi convention a few months earlier.

Rich contacted Ivan with an idea: Why not build a hand together?

“Richard is a very quiet guy,” says Owen. “The email I received from him was only three sentences long. It was just a picture of his hand and him saying very matter-of-factly that he was missing fingers and ‘had I considered creating something for finger amputees?'”

The first line of the message read: “Hi. I have seen your hands on YouTube. They are interesting.”

Some might be daunted by the idea of building a hand from scratch. But Owen says his research convinced him he could do it. “I looked at crab legs, and human fingers, and it struck me that when you boil it down, it’s just a system of cables and pulleys,” he says. “I also found a prosthetic hand built by an Australian dentist in 1836, and I thought ‘if a person could do it back then, there had to be a way.'”