Puma Offers Free Beer To Victims Of FC Barcelona’s Cesc Fàbregas

Midfielder Cesc Fàbregas of FC Barcelona has made watching football a lot less enjoyable lately for fans who support other teams. To celebrate Fàbregas joining the Puma family, and to make things better for his victims, agency Droga5 New York has introduced Puma Rondas , a campaign that will see Puma buying a round of beer for fans of the opposing teams every time Fàbregas scores.

Fanatics looking to participate in Rondas (which is Spanish for “Rounds”) need only register on the Puma Rondas site, select their desired match, and wait for confirmation that they’ll be able to drown their sorrows in free beer. Rondas will take place over the next few weeks as FC Barcelona plays rivals including Real Madrid, Espanyol de Barcelona, and Valencia CF.

For those not watching the games at the bars, Puma is also offering a 30% discount on Fàbregas’ PowerCat 1.12 boots. Although, wearing your nemesis’ fancy footwear might not be as welcome a condolence as free rounds of beer.