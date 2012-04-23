A New App Helps Your Kid Conquer Bedtime Fears

It should’ve been a peaceful drift to the sweetest of dreams in the Land of Nod, but a nightmarish turn plunges you into the middle of a monster’s ball–a veritable free-for-all with every horror you can imagine threatening your very existence in darkness so complete it’s practically suffocating.

Welcome to a child’s bedtime dilemma–and its digital solution.

It’s no infrequent occurrence for parents to be jolted awake in the dead of night by their children’s terrifying account of boogeymen, ghouls, and the like lurking about in the sanctity of their room. So the creative minds at Minneapolis agency mono, in collaboration with web design agency Seventhsin and music and sound agency In the Groove, developed “Penny Finds Her Brave,” an interactive storybook, nightlight, and “bravery detector” all in one iPad app.

The agency’s first self-driven app project, “Penny” is available in the iTunes store for $2.99. It’s based around the interactive story of a little girl who is frightened of everything until a fuzzy, one-eyed bravery detector named Seymour gives her the push she needs toward conquering her nocturnal neurosis. What’s more, Seymour can scan your own child’s finger to “detect bravery” at the end of the story and also emit a comforting glow to ease any lingering fears.