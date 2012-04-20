Sauza Enlists A Fireman For A Product Demo

Sauza Tequila has taken every attribute you could ever want in a man and packaged them into a French-speaking, kitten-toting, beefy fireman who just wants to be your everything–oh, and make you a stiff drink.

Sauza’s spot “Make it with a Fireman,” created by agency Euro RSCG Chicago and directed by Matt Lenski, represents another entry in the growing beefcake ad category. The spot has our rugged hero fulfilling your every wish with an earnest promise to fix that “computer thingy” and lending a sympathetic ear to everyday woes. All that’s great, of course, but you need a man who’s good with his hands–a man who can grab a stick and stir up something good and strong, right? Done and done. Behold Mr. Perfect’s bare-chested bartending skills while he makes a Sauza-rita just for you.