Public Voting Opens For The Vimeo Awards

More details have surfaced about online video-sharing destination Vimeo’s Vimeo Festival and Awards , which will be held June 7 – 9 in New York. Voting is now open to the public for the awards, which offer recognition (and cash) for filmmakers working at every level of the industry.

Casey Neistat of rogue Nike video fame, and Academy Award-winning director Mike Figgis are among the newly announced judges who will appear at the festival. They will be joining an impressive list of previously announced judges, including Aziz Ansari (Series category), David Droga (Advertising category), Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood (Music Videos), and some bro named James Franco (Narratives). More impressive than the panel of judges, however, are the videos themselves, which are individually entertaining, and collectively representative of the new vanguard of filmmaking.

Among the finalist videos:

Director James W. Griffiths made innovative use of an old technique in his video, Splitscreen: A Love Story, which was nominated in the Advertising category. It was shot entirely on the Nokia N8 mobile phone, as part of a contest for Nokia (which Griffiths won).

Cyriak Harris makes a heavily trafficked cityscape look like a crazy-fun place to be in We Got More by Eskimo, which is nominated for best Music Video.