Public Voting Opens For The Vimeo Awards

More details have surfaced about online video-sharing destination Vimeo’s Vimeo Festival and Awards, which will be held June 7 – 9 in New York. Voting is now open to the public for the awards, which offer recognition (and cash) for filmmakers working at every level of the industry.
Casey Neistat of rogue Nike video fame, and Academy Award-winning director Mike Figgis are among the newly announced judges who will appear at the festival. They will be joining an impressive list of previously announced judges, including Aziz Ansari (Series category), David Droga (Advertising category), Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood (Music Videos), and some bro named James Franco (Narratives). More impressive than the panel of judges, however, are the videos themselves, which are individually entertaining, and collectively representative of the new vanguard of filmmaking.
Among the finalist videos:
Director James W. Griffiths made innovative use of an old technique in his video, Splitscreen: A Love Story, which was nominated in the Advertising category. It was shot entirely on the Nokia N8 mobile phone, as part of a contest for Nokia (which Griffiths won).
Cyriak Harris makes a heavily trafficked cityscape look like a crazy-fun place to be in We Got More by Eskimo, which is nominated for best Music Video.
The chase-themed Man ‘n Cheese was made by four students at the Utrecht School of Arts in the Netherlands over a period of five months. It is nominated for best Animation.
Nominated for best Experimental video, Golden Age – Somewhere is visual designer Paul Nicholls’ head-trippy exploration of what it means to live our lives online.
In addition to handing out awards, Vimeo will host screenings of the winning videos and premiere a selection of new work including Limbo, a new film by 2010 Grand Prize Winner Eliot Rausch, which he made using grant money from his award. The event will also include panels on everything from The Art of Getting Paid to Building Your Audience. And human beatbox comedian Reggie Watts will no doubt blow minds with his keynote address, entitled “The End of the Beginning with Dr. Reginald Watts.”
Visit the Vimeo Awards site to vote for your favorites. Voting closes April 30.