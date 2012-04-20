Rebels Throughout History Are Not Hiding in New Ray-Ban Ads

A skinny white rapper grabbing the mic in a Long Island hip-hop club. A gay couple in business suits out for a romantic stroll in 1940s Manhattan. Lovestruck hippies kissing in the middle of the Mayday protests in 1960s Washington DC. What do these people have in common? They all have an apparent penchant for doing their thing–and for Ray-Bans.

In a new campaign for the sunglasses maker, Paris-based agency Marcel salutes people from various eras who have flouted conventions in plain sight. A series of print ads shows a representation of a particular act of rebellion; the ads correspond to a web site with the theme of “Legends.” On the site, visitors can scroll through a timeline and see and hear from the real people who inspired the images in the print ads. For example, the photo of the gay couple was inspired by the story of Taylor Mead.

