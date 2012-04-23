Beastie Boy Mike D Drives Mercedes’ Transmission LA Art Show

As Mike D made final tweaks a few hours before the opening of his Los Angeles art exhibition, the Beastie Boy–turned–curator sounded pleased that monster-sized whirlygigs, vertigo-inducing freeway video projections, and remote-controlled espresso delivery systems were having their intended effect. “If there’s one ambition with this show, it’s basically to achieve complete sensory annihilation,” he laughs.

Running at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA April 20 through May 6, Transmission LA: AV Club, underwritten by Mercedes-Benz, seems primed to do just that. Contributors include filmmaker and graphic designer Mike Mills, animator Benjamin Jones, nature-obsessed illustrator Sage Vaughn, animatronics sculptors Ara Peterson and Jim Drain, contraption wizard Tom Sachs and Twitter-friendly Korean street food impresario Roy “Kogi BBQ” Choi, plus a rotating assortment of deejays who will commandeer the museum’s courtyard on weekend nights.

The free, 17-day culture-mashing experiment in corporately funded spectacle fits the whippet-thin rapper (nee: Mike Diamond) as comfortably as his skinny jeans. Lacking the scholarly bona fides that traditional curators take for granted–he dropped out of Vassar College at age 19 to play drums in a punk rock band that evolved into the 40-million-record-selling Beastie Boys–Diamond made the short list of curatorial candidates when Mercedes-Benz picked car-friendly Los Angeles as the site for a spring arts event.

Diamond’s father worked as a Manhattan art dealer, which explains the musician’s breezy references to mid-century abstract expressionists like Barnett Newman and Ad Reinhardt. His filmmaker wife Tamra Davis, mother of their two sons, introduced Diamond to Los Angeles’ Museum of Contemporary Art director Jeffrey Deitch while filming her Radiant Child documentary about street art prodigy Jean-Michel Basquiat.

But Diamond regards the staging of Beastie Boys’ wild concerts as his most valuable training. “What I’m doing with Transmissions LA: AV Club is not completely dissimilar from what we did as a band when we mounted tours,” he says. “Each time you present a tour, you’re faced with these questions of ‘How do want to present visual information? How do you want to take the music that we’re making on stage and visualize that?’ That’s the thing that prepared me for my task at hand here in a curatorial capacity and it’s part of what fueled my take on this show.”

Diamond reshaped the original brief offered to him early this year after Mercedes-Benz’s Avant Garde Diaries braintrust powwowed with Deitch during Miami Beach’s Art Basel show about taking over the museum’s Geffen space for a visual arts exhibition. The rapper recalls “I immediately wanted to expand on that to make it inclusive of coffee, inclusive of food.”

Most importantly, he says “I wanted to create this dialogue between music and visual art and vice versa. No matter what part of the spectrum they fill, whether it’s visual, music or whatever, artists are interested in other art forms. Your brain is already kind of firing in that way.”