An Emotional Android And A Coke Classic Reimagined: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Each week, Co.Create will run down the 5 best creative ideas and executions from the wide world of brands. From apps to Twitter feeds and content of every kind–it’s all brand creativity and it’s all up for citation. Here, this week’s top 5.

5. No-Kill Los Angeles

Ad Legend Lee Clow is known for many things–surfing, co-creating the epoch-defining Apple “1984” spot, and being a proponent of the idea of advertising as “media arts.” He’s also known to be a dog lover (Pedigree has been a long-time client of his agency TBWA\Chiat\Day). He’s put his influence and creative energy to work in No-Kill Los Angeles, an initiative created by a coalition of ad creatives that includes Omnicom’s innovation arm, Let There Be Dragons. NKLA aims to lower the number of animals euthanized in Los Angeles, and to make L.A. a no-kill city by 2017. A supporting campaign includes a video, “Makaveli,” and a series of stark black-and-white posters.

4. Ikea “World’s Smallest Ikea Store”

We’re always excited when someone does something interesting with a banner ad. Here, Ikea makes a statement about saving space, with a combination catalog, display ad, and shopping experience. Users can mouse over the banner and each of the 300×250 pixels pops out to reveal one of 2,800 products. See the banner here and watch the demo video below.

3. Coca-Cola “Sharing A Coke”

Hong Kong graphic design student Jonathan Mak Long gained acclaim in October with a much-viewed tribute to Steve Jobs on the occasion of the Apple founder’s passing. Among the fans of Long’s work: Ogilvy China, which tapped Long for an open-ended brief for Coke that resulted in this elegant reinterpretation of an iconic portion of the brand’s ID. Ogilvy China creative head Graham Fink says he saw Mak’s tribute to Jobs and went to meet the young designer. “I saw the rest of his student work (he’s on his second year at university studying graphics). A few months later I asked him if he could work with me on the idea of ‘sharing a coke’ for Coca Cola. A few weeks later he sent me a rough layout with these two hands sharing the bottle, based on Coke’s iconic white ribbon. I thought it was brilliant, so simple and a classic case of less is more. Fast-forward to me sharing the idea with our client and the rest is history. I take my hat off to this young man. He is a great up-and-coming talent.”