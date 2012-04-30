Searching For A Social Edge: One Brand’s Google+ Story

Google+, which made its closely watched entrance into the social media sphere a year ago this June, has so far failed to decisively answer skeptics who would ask why the world needs another social network. Its meteoric rise in active users, surpassing 100 million in March, was notable given the time frame. However, as a recent report from research firm comScore shows, quantity isn’t inherently proportional to activity: Between September and January, visitors using personal computers spent 3.3 minutes on Google+ per month compared to 7.5 hours on Facebook.

But what about brands? Google opened up Plus to brands in November and a February study by Bright Edge SocialShare reported a 1,400% increase in Google+ brand page followers since December 2011. An impressive rate, but, as with overall usage numbers, the volume of brand fans doesn’t approach the scale of Facebook in most cases. One conspicuous exception has been Cadbury U.K.. The brand now has over a million followers on Google+ (it has 183K fans on Facebook), which puts it in a very small category.

The U.K.-based chocolatier has led a noteworthy charge among brands on Google+ with engaging campaigns that have utilized the social network’s signature features and made the brand one of the most popular on the platform.

Cadbury has put significant creative muscle into Google+ efforts, with buzzworthy events such as recreating its page entirely out of chocolate to celebrate hitting the 500K fan mark and unveiling a new candy bar on the platform.

“The attention we’ve been giving Google+ has been about starting small and experimenting with what works,” says Sonia Carter, Head of Digital for Cadbury parent, Kraft Foods, Europe. “I think we’re fairly mature with some of our other platforms, so we’re enjoying pushing and stretching Google+ to see how it works for us–it’s really been a matter of finding out what we can do on Google+ that’s different.” And of course the most obvious points of difference are two features unique to Google+: Circles and Hangouts

The Circle Game

Instead of using Circles to divide and address different social groups, Cadbury is treating them like mini fan clubs for some of their most loved products, like Dairy Milk, Wispa, and Creme Egg. “The fact that you can join Circles specific to what you’re interested in helps [brands] understand their customers and connect with them directly,” says Gretchen Howard, Director of Global Social Sales and Strategy for Google. Brands with multiple products stand to benefit from being able to deliver customized information directly to those with vested interests, as opposed to creating white noise with mass blasted posts.

Cadbury also boosted engagement via Circles with Tasters Circle: an opportunity for a select few users to participate in chocolate tastings with Cadbury’s research and development team. “It’s the about the love of chocolate and tapping into an audience’s shared passion with something unique and engaging that can not only entertain, but enrich their overall experience and even educate,” says Jerry Daykin, Social Media and Community Manager for Cadbury. The move was intended to reward loyalty, but also serves as an informal focus group giving direct feedback through yet another Google+ feature: Hangouts.